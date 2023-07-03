Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.