The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.68 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.