The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 177,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 116,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

