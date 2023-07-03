The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 2.2% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $280.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.27 and its 200-day moving average is $281.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

