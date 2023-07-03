The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $310.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

