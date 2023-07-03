The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

