The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

