The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $431,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 185.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.