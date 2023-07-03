The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.