The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 818.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($10.40).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.85) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.63) to GBX 970 ($12.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.17) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 925.80 ($11.77) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 628 ($7.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 928.60 ($11.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 851.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 795.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,624.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

