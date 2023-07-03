Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0382 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $236.91 million and $2.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,195,247,742 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

