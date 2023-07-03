Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,804 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.91 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

