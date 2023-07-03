Tiaa Fsb Has $477,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $86.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

