Tiaa Fsb Has $489,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $120.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.95. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.