Tiaa Fsb Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cummins were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $245.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

