Tiaa Fsb Has $864,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $223.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.53.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

