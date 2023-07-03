Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.15 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

