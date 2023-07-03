Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,694 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $106.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.