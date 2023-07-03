TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research firms have commented on TPIC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $440.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1,120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 313,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.