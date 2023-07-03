UBS Group Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.40.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

