Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

