Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $35.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Free Report

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

