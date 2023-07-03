US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDFree Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

