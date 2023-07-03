US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

