Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

