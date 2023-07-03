Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $73,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO opened at $40.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

