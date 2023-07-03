Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

