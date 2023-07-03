Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

