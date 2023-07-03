Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lifted by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

