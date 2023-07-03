Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Critical Contrast

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) and Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Primary Health Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ventas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.13 billion 4.58 -$47.45 million ($0.18) -262.60 Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Primary Health Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -1.64% -0.66% -0.28% Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ventas and Primary Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.9% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ventas and Primary Health Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 6 1 2.89 Primary Health Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Primary Health Properties has a consensus price target of C$140.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,347.76%. Given Primary Health Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primary Health Properties is more favorable than Ventas.

Summary

Ventas beats Primary Health Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

About Primary Health Properties

(Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.