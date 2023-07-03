VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

