Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 75.08 ($0.95) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.51. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,105.26%.

(Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.