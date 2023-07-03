Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.50 ($1.44).
VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 75.08 ($0.95) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.51. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 70.06 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
