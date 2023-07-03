voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

NYSE VJET opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

