Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $173.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

