WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.24 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

