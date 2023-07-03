WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,590 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

