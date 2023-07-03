WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $13.50 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 279,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHX opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

