WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $14.01 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

