WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,780 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 193,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,449,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.48 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

