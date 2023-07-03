WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $2.83 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 109,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.