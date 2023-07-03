WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 85,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $144.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.