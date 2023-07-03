WealthOne LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthOne LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

