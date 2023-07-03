Well Done LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

