Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $90.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $86.91 on Friday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.