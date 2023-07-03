Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

