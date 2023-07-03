World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WWE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

WWE opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

