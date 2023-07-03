XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE XPO opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

