Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 114.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.55 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.