10,666 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,385,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

