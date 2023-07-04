14,826 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.