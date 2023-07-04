1,497 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62. The company has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

